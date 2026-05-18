Yellow Warning – Freezing Rain for: Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Yellow Warning – Freezing Rain

2:08 PM EDT Monday 18 May 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Ice build-up due to freezing rain is expected. What: 2 to 5 mm of ice build-up is possible.

When: Early Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. Where: Travel along Highway 11 and 17 will be impacted. Roads and walkways will likely become icy and slippery. Icy surfaces could be difficult to detect. Local utility outages are possible. Be very careful if walking or driving. Be aware of falling ice and branches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm.