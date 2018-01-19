Freezing drizzle for this afternoon

Jan 19, 2018 @ 10:10

Environment Canada is still calling for freezing rain, but expects that it will be patchy. “Patchy freezing drizzle is occurring this morning and more wintry precipitation including snow, ice pellets and a risk of freezing rain, is expected this afternoon and taper off this evening. Latest analysis suggests that any freezing rain occurring this afternoon and this evening will be rather light and patchy. However, the area is being monitored for potential freezing rain warnings.”

Motorists should be prepared for potentially icy road conditions and adjust their travel plans accordingly.