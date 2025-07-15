Nipigon OPP – ATV Driver charged with Impaired

Members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located and charged one individual with impaired operation.

On July 4, 2025 at approximately 10:00 p.m. members of the Nipigon OPP were notified of a missing person, the person was somewhere on the rail bed driving an ATV (All Terrain Vehicle). At approximately 11:00 p.m. officers located the driver on the rail bed near Black Bay Drive in Dorion ON.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that the driver of the ATV had been impaired by alcohol/drug. The driver Failed the ASD (Approved Screening Device) was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Nipigon Detachment for further testing.

Robert PRICE 67-years-old, of Pearl, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with the following:

Operation while impaired by blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.