Saturday Morning News – January 6

Weather – it is still cold outside 🙁

News Tidbits – Canada beat Sweden to win gold last night at the world junior hockey championship in Buffalo, N.Y.!

Businesses along Pinewood Drive and residents of Michipicoten River Village, don’t forget that Algoma Power has scheduled a power outage today between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a line upgrade. The alternate date is Sunday, January 14th.

Jamie MacDonald who ran across Canada as AdventureMan is back in Wawa tonight at the MMCC at 6 p.m. for a speech and book presentation!