Friday Morning News – January 5

Jan 5, 2018 @ 07:54
Weaather
|Today
|Mainly sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 23. Wind chill minus 43.
|Tonight
|A few clouds. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Low minus 33. Wind chill minus 46.
Roads
|2018-01-05 – early morning report
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and dry road with partly snow packed, partly ice covered sections.
|2018-01-05 0:39
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-05 2:19
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|snow packed with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-05 5:14
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|snow packed with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-05 3:24
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|snow packed
|2018-01-05 4:05
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|snow packed with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-05 5:14
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|partly snow packed with bare and dry road, bare and wet road, snow packed sections.
|2018-01-05 3:53
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|partly snow packed with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-05 3:24
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|partly snow packed with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-01-05 3:24
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|partly snow packed with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-01-05 3:23
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|partly snow packed with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-05 3:24
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|snow packed with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-05 3:24
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|partly snow packed with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-01-05 3:23
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2018-01-05 5:14
News Tidbits – The Chapleau Pike Ice Fishing Derby is close to selling out. Yesterday, there were only 60 tickets left!