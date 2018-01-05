Friday Morning News – January 5

Jan 5, 2018 @ 07:54

Weaather

Today Mainly sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 23. Wind chill minus 43. Tonight A few clouds. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Low minus 33. Wind chill minus 46.

Roads

2018-01-05 – early morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road with partly snow packed, partly ice covered sections. 2018-01-05 0:39 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-05 2:19 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-05 5:14 101 Highway 651 to Wawa snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-05 3:24 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow packed 2018-01-05 4:05 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-05 5:14 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge partly snow packed with bare and dry road, bare and wet road, snow packed sections. 2018-01-05 3:53 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2018-01-05 3:24 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd partly snow packed with bare and dry road sections. 2018-01-05 3:24 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River partly snow packed with bare and dry road sections. 2018-01-05 3:23 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2018-01-05 3:24 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-05 3:24 631 White River to Highway 11 partly snow packed with bare and dry road sections. 2018-01-05 3:23 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-01-05 5:14

News Tidbits – The Chapleau Pike Ice Fishing Derby is close to selling out. Yesterday, there were only 60 tickets left!