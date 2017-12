Dec 29, 2017 @ 09:29

Weather – Flurries with risk of snow squalls. Local amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 33 this morning. Tonight, the flurries ending late in the evening then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls this evening. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 23. Wind chill minus 32.

News Tidbits – Don’t forget the Tim Hortons FREE skate tonight at the MMCC from 6 – 8 p.m.