Rainfall amounts of 20-40 mm (Montreal River Harbour – Searchmont)

5:05 AM EDT Sunday 12 April 2026

Significant rainfall expected today into Monday. The frozen or nearly saturated ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

What:

Rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm.

Locally higher amounts possible.

When:

This morning through late Monday morning.

Another episode of significant rainfall possible Tuesday.

Additional information:

Rain is expected to move into the area this morning and persist into late Monday morning. Thunderstorms may also affect the area late in the day today and tonight.

There remains uncertainty regarding exact rainfall amounts. Rainfall warnings may be issued for some areas.

After a break in the precipitation later Monday, another round of heavy rain may affect the region Tuesday.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.