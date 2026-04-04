Winter Storm Today (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

Yellow Warning – Winter Storm

5:22 AM EDT Saturday 4 April 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Hazardous winter conditions expected today.

What:

Total snowfall and ice pellet amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

Total snowfall and ice pellet amounts of 10 to 15 cm. Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

Freezing rain with ice build-up of 1 to 3 mm.

When: Beginning this morning or early this afternoon and continuing into this evening.

Additional Information: A low pressure system is expected to bring hazardous winter conditions to the region today.

Precipitation will likely begin as snow or ice pellets and mix with freezing rain or rain this afternoon or this evening. As the main area of precipitation moves east this evening, freezing drizzle could develop in its wake and continue into Sunday morning.

Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate. Travel will likely be challenging. Local utility outages are likely. Allow extra time for travel. Be very careful if walking or driving. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.