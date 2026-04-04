Snowfall Today (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)

Yellow Warning – Winter Storm

5:30 AM EDT Saturday 4 April 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected.

What:

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm. Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

When: Beginning late this morning for areas near Lake Superior and spreading east throughout the day. Ending Sunday morning.

Additional Information:

A low pressure system is expected to bring hazardous winter conditions to the region today and tonight. The heaviest snow is expected to fall today and this evening with light snow continuing overnight into Sunday morning.

Travel will likely be challenging. Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility will likely be reduced at times. Local utility outages are possible.

Allow extra time for travel. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.