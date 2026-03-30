Snow on Tuesday, with risk of freezing rain. (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

5:20 AM EDT Monday 30 March 2026

Snow on Tuesday, with risk of freezing rain.

Total snowfall amounts near 10 cm possible.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Risk of freezing rain.

When: Beginning Tuesday morning and continuing into Tuesday night.

Additional information:

A Colorado Low is expected to spread snow, heavy at times, across the region. The snow may also become mixed with freezing rain or ice pellets which would reduced snowfall accumulations. There remains considerable uncertainty regarding the track and some of the details of this system. The axis of heaviest snowfall could also shift significantly should the track of this system change.

Roads and walkways may be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Untreated roads may become icy and slippery. Motorists should allow extra time to get to their destination.