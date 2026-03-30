Snow beginning Tuesday morning (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

5:38 AM EDT Monday 30 March 2026

Snow beginning Tuesday morning.

Total snowfall amounts near 10 cm possible.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

When: Beginning Tuesday morning and continuing into Tuesday night.

Additional information: A Colorado Low is expected to spread snow, heavy at times, across the region.

There remains considerable uncertainty regarding the track of this system. The axis of heaviest snowfall could shift significantly should the track of this system change.

Roads and walkways may be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Untreated roads may become icy and slippery. Motorists should allow extra time to get to their destination.