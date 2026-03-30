Snow beginning tonight (Marathon – Schreiber)

5:20 AM EDT Monday 30 March 2026

Snow beginning tonight.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm with lower amounts likely for areas closer to the Minnesota border.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

When: Beginning tonight and ending Tuesday evening.

Additional information:

A Colorado Low is expected to spread snow, heavy at times, across the region. There remains considerable uncertainty regarding the track of this system. The axis of heaviest snowfall could shift significantly should the track of this system change.

Roads and walkways may be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Untreated roads may become icy and slippery. Motorists should allow extra time to get to their destination.