Freezing rain or rain possible tonight and Tuesday (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour)

5:11 AM EDT Monday 30 March 2026

Freezing rain or rain possible tonight and Tuesday.

Periods of freezing rain or freezing drizzle.

Rain with amounts of 10 to 20 mm for southern areas from near Sault Ste. Marie and eastward towards Espanola and Manitoulin Island.

When: Beginning Tuesday morning and continuing into Tuesday night.

Additional information:

A Colorado Low is expected to bring a mix of freezing rain, freezing drizzle and rain to the region. There remains considerable uncertainty regarding the track and some of the details of this system. At this point, it appears that the precipitation will arrive in two waves with a break for several hours on Tuesday. During this break, the freezing rain may stop or change to freezing drizzle. The location of the band of freezing rain could also shift significantly should the track of this system change.

Untreated roads may become icy and slippery. Motorists should allow extra time to get to their destination. Power outages are possible.