Difficult travel conditions (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

Mar 18, 2026 at 20:04
Special Weather Statement
Difficult travel conditions expected.
What:
- Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm.
- Reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow.
- Wind gusts up to 50 km/h.
When: Continuing into tonight.
Additional information: Snowfall accumulations up to 15 cm are possible over higher elevations. Conditions are expected to improve early Thursday morning. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.
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