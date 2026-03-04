Freezing Drizzle Expected (Gogama – Foleyet)

Yellow Advisory – Freezing Drizzle
Impact Level: Moderate
Forecast Confidence: High
Areas of freezing drizzle are expected.
Freezing drizzle is expected to continue this afternoon and evening. Roads, walkways, and other surfaces will likely become icy and slippery. Be very careful if walking or driving.
Mar 4, 2026 at 14:54
