Freezing Drizzle Expected (Gogama – Foleyet)

Yellow Advisory – Freezing Drizzle

4:02 PM EST Wednesday 4 March 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected.

Freezing drizzle is expected to continue this afternoon and evening. Roads, walkways, and other surfaces will likely become icy and slippery. Be very careful if walking or driving.

Yellow Advisory – Freezing Drizzle

2:49 PM EST Wednesday 4 March 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected.

Freezing drizzle is expected to continue this afternoon and evening. Roads, walkways, and other surfaces will likely become icy and slippery. Be very careful if walking or driving.