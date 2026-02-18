Feb 18, 2026 at 23:00
This weather alert has ended at 10:38 p.m.
Feb 18, 2026 at 13:14
Hazardous winter conditions beginning this afternoon.
What:
- Snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm.
- Reduced visibility in blowing snow with winds gusting up to 60 km/h.
When: Beginning this afternoon and ending overnight.
Additional information: Snow and blowing snow associated with a low-pressure system will begin this afternoon. Roads and walkways may be difficult to navigate. Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero at times. Allow extra time for travel. The northern edge of the snow boundary is very sharp. If the system tracks south snowfall amounts could be greatly reduced.
Feb 18, 2026 at 08:26
Hazardous winter conditions beginning this morning.
What:
- Snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm.
- Reduced visibility in blowing snow with winds gusting up to 60 km/h.
When: Beginning this morning and ending overnight.
Additional information: Snow and blowing snow associated with an approaching system will develop this morning.
Roads and walkways may be difficult to navigate. Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero at times. Allow extra time for travel.
The northern edge of the snow boundary is very sharp. If the system tracks south snowfall amounts could be greatly affected.
- Hazardous winter condition (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay) ENDED - February 18, 2026
- Yellow Advisory – Fog (Schreiber – Sudbury) - February 17, 2026
- Areas of freezing drizzle (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay) - February 16, 2026