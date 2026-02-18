Hazardous winter condition (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay) ENDED

This weather alert has ended at 10:38 p.m.

11:21 AM EST Wednesday 18 February 2026

Hazardous winter conditions beginning this afternoon.

What:

Snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm.

Reduced visibility in blowing snow with winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

When: Beginning this afternoon and ending overnight.

Additional information: Snow and blowing snow associated with a low-pressure system will begin this afternoon. Roads and walkways may be difficult to navigate. Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero at times. Allow extra time for travel. The northern edge of the snow boundary is very sharp. If the system tracks south snowfall amounts could be greatly reduced.

