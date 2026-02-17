Breaking News

Yellow Advisory – Fog (Schreiber – Sudbury)

Feb 17, 2026 at 06:30

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Near zero visibility in fog continues. Visibility is expected to improve throughout the morning.

Travel will likely be hazardous in some locations. Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced at times.

Environment Canada
