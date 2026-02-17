Feb 17, 2026 at 06:30
Impact Level: Moderate
Forecast Confidence: High
Near zero visibility in fog continues. Visibility is expected to improve throughout the morning.
Travel will likely be hazardous in some locations. Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced at times.
Latest posts by Environment Canada (see all)
- Yellow Advisory – Fog (Schreiber – Sudbury) - February 17, 2026
- Areas of freezing drizzle (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay) - February 16, 2026
- Yellow Warning – Cold Continues - January 24, 2026