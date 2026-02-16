Breaking News

Areas of freezing drizzle (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)

Feb 16, 2026 at 08:13

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected. Freezing drizzle continuing this morning.

What: Patchy freezing drizzle producing icy and slippery conditions.

When: This morning. Additional information: Roads, walkways and other surfaces may become icy and slippery. The risk of freezing rain or freezing drizzle may extend until this afternoon. Roads, walkways, and other surfaces will likely become icy and slippery.

Be very careful if walking or driving. If driving, turn on your lights, slow down and maintain a safe following distance.

Environment Canada
