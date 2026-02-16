Areas of freezing drizzle (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)

6:22 AM EST Monday 16 February 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected. Freezing drizzle continuing this morning.

What: Patchy freezing drizzle producing icy and slippery conditions.

When: This morning. Additional information: Roads, walkways and other surfaces may become icy and slippery. The risk of freezing rain or freezing drizzle may extend until this afternoon. Roads, walkways, and other surfaces will likely become icy and slippery.

Be very careful if walking or driving. If driving, turn on your lights, slow down and maintain a safe following distance.