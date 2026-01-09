Special Weather Statement (Agawa – Lake Superior Park) – 9 at 6:57

Special Weather Statement

4:45 AM EST Friday 9 January 2026

A wintry mix continues today.

What:

Total rainfall amounts of 10 to 25 mm.

Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

When: The rain will transition over to snow later this morning. The snow will end from west to east later this afternoon or early this evening.

Additional information: The frozen ground will have a limited ability to absorb the rainfall and snow melt. Localized ponding on roadways may occur.

Temperatures will fall to below the freezing mark this afternoon into this evening. Any water on roadways and walkways will freeze, creating icy and slippery conditions.