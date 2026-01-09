Snow Continues Today (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) – Jan 9 at 06:49

4:42 AM EST Friday 9 January 2026

Snow continue today.

What:

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

When: Ending this afternoon.

Additional information: Temperatures will fall to below the freezing mark this morning. Any water on roadways and walkways will freeze, creating icy and slippery conditions.

Special Weather Statement

3:58 PM EST Thursday 8 January 2026

A wintry mix expected tonight through Friday.

What:

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

Total rainfall amounts of 5 mm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

When: Rain-snow mix beginning tonight and changing to snow by morning. Snow ending Friday afternoon.

Additional information: Friday morning or afternoon, temperatures will fall to below the freezing mark. Any water on roadways and walkways will freeze, creating icy and slippery conditions.

Special Weather Statement (grey)

5:39 AM EST Thursday 8 January 2026

A wintry mix expected tonight through Friday.

What:

Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 mm.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

When: Tonight through Friday.

Additional information: A low pressure system is expected to bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the area beginning tonight. Rain is expected to begin tonight and transition to snow Friday morning.

The frozen ground will have a limited ability to absorb the rainfall and snow melt Thursday night. Localized flash flooding and water pooling on roadways may occur for areas with poor drainage.

On Friday, temperatures will fall to below the freezing mark, any water on roadways and walkways will freeze, creating icy and slippery conditions.

Uncertainty remains in the track and intensity of the low pressure system, as such rainfall and snowfall amounts may change.

Special Weather Statement

6:15 PM EST Wednesday 7 January 2026

A wintry mix expected Thursday night through Friday.

What:

Total rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm.

Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

When: Thursday night through Friday.

Where: The heaviest snowfall may occur along highway 101 Friday morning.

Additional information: A low pressure system is expected to bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the area beginning Thursday night. Rain is expected to begin Thursday night and transition to snow Friday morning.

The frozen ground will have a limited ability to absorb the rainfall and snow melt Thursday night. Localized flash flooding and water pooling on roadways may occur for areas with poor drainage.

On Friday, temperatures will fall to below the freezing mark, any water on roadways and walkways will freeze, creating icy and slippery conditions.

Uncertainty remains in the track and intensity of the low pressure system, as such rainfall and snowfall amounts may change.

Yellow Advisory – Freezing Drizzle

11:26 AM EST Wednesday 7 January 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Patchy freezing drizzle continues over some areas today. Light ice build up on surfaces is possible.

Roads, walkways, and other surfaces will likely become icy and slippery. Icy surfaces will likely form and could be difficult to detect.

Be very careful if walking or driving.

Yellow Advisory – Freezing Drizzle

4:15 AM EST Wednesday 7 January 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected.

Patchy freezing drizzle continues over some areas this morning.

Light ice build up on surfaces is possible.

Roads, walkways, and other surfaces will likely become icy and slippery. Icy surfaces will likely form and could be difficult to detect. Be very careful if walking or driving.

Yellow Advisory – Freezing Drizzle

3:40 PM EST Tuesday 6 January 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected.

Freezing drizzle is possible or occurring over some areas.

Light ice build up on some surfaces is possible this afternoon and tonight.

Roads, walkways, and other surfaces will likely become icy and slippery. Icy surfaces will likely form and could be difficult to detect.

Be very careful if walking or driving.