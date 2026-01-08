Yellow Warning – Rainfall (Montreal River – Searchmont)

Jan 8, 2026 at 09:50

Yellow Warning – Rainfall

9:06 AM EST Thursday 8 January 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Significant rainfall expected tonight through Friday. The frozen ground has reduced the ability to absorb this rainfall.

What:

Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm.

When: Tonight through Friday.

Additional information: A low pressure system is expected to bring rain to the area beginning tonight. For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Water will likely pool on roads and in low-lying areas. Don’t drive through flooded roadways. Avoid low-lying areas. Watch for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.