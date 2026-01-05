Jan 5, 2026 at 09:22
At 8:41 this weather alert was ended.
Jan 4, 2026 at 23:23
Snowfall tonight.
What:
- Snowfall amounts of 8 to 12 cm.
- Reduced visibility at times in heavy snow.
When: Beginning tonight and tapering off Monday morning.
Additional information: Snow will taper to light flurries or freezing drizzle Monday morning.
In effect for:
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
Latest posts by Environment Canada (see all)
- Snowfall Warning for Tonight (Montreal River – St. Joseph Island) ENDED - January 5, 2026
- Hazardous Winter Storm (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake) ENDED - December 29, 2025
- Hazardous Winter Storm Warning (Montreal River Harbour – Searchmont) ENDED - December 29, 2025