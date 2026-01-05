Breaking News

Snowfall Warning for Tonight (Montreal River – St. Joseph Island) ENDED

Jan 5, 2026 at 09:22

At 8:41 this weather alert was ended.

Jan 4, 2026 at 23:23

Weather Radar at 23.33. Click for larger image.

Snowfall tonight.

What:

  • Snowfall amounts of 8 to 12 cm.
  • Reduced visibility at times in heavy snow.

When: Beginning tonight and tapering off Monday morning.

Additional information: Snow will taper to light flurries or freezing drizzle Monday morning.

In effect for:

  • Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
  • Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Road Conditions at 23.29.

Environment Canada
