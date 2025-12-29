Hazardous Winter Storm Continues (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

Orange Warning – Winter Storm

5:06 AM EST Monday 29 December 2025

Impact Level: High

Forecast Confidence: High

Hazardous winter storm expected today into tonight.

What:

Snowfall amounts of 40 to 60 cm.

Northwesterly wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h.

Blizzard conditions.

When: Today into tonight.

Additional information: Heavy snow will continue today and into tonight. Strong northwesterly winds will also lead to blizzard conditions. The snow and winds will ease from west to east tonight.

Roads and walkways will likely be very difficult to navigate. Travel will likely be hazardous.

Road closures are possible. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Avoid non-essential travel and outdoor activities.

Prepare for disruptions to transportation, services and utilities.

Orange Warning – Winter Storm

5:53 AM EST Sunday 28 December 2025

Impact Level: High

Forecast Confidence: High

Hazardous winter storm expected tonight through to Monday night.

What:

Snowfall amounts of 30 to 50 cm.

Risk for freezing rain with minor ice accretion possible

Northwesterly wind gusts of 60 to 70 km/h

Blizzard conditions.

When: Beginning this evening and continuing into Monday night.

Additional information: Precipitation may begin as freezing rain or ice pellets this evening. Precipitation is expected to all change over to snow overnight. Some ice accretion is possible with any freezing rain that occurs. The strong northwesterly winds will pick up through Monday morning leading to blizzard conditions. The snow and winds will ease from west to east through Monday night.

Roads and walkways will likely be very difficult to navigate. Travel will likely be hazardous. Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced to near zero at times. Road closures are possible.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Avoid non-essential travel and outdoor activities.

Prepare for disruptions to transportation, services and utilities.

4:58 PM EST Saturday 27 December 2025

Impact Level: High

Forecast Confidence: High

Hazardous winter storm expected Sunday afternoon through Monday night.

What:

Snowfall amounts of 30 to 50 cm.

Risk for freezing rain with minor ice accretion possible

Strong northwesterly winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h

Blizzard conditions.

When: Beginning Sunday evening and continuing into Monday night.

Additional information: Precipitation may begin as freezing rain or ice pellets Sunday evening but is expected to change over to snow early overnight. Some light ice accretion is possible with any freezing rain that occurs.

The strong northwesterly winds will pick up through Monday morning leading to blizzard conditions. The snow and winds will ease from west to east through Monday night. Roads and walkways will likely be very difficult to navigate.

Travel will likely be hazardous. Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced to near zero at times. Road closures are possible. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Avoid non-essential travel and outdoor activities.

Prepare for disruptions to transportation, services and utilities.

Dec 27, 2025 at 09:08

5:17 AM EST Saturday 27 December 2025

Impact Level: High

Forecast Confidence: High

A major winter storm expected Sunday evening to Monday evening.

What:

Possible snowfall amounts of 30 to 50 cm.

Visibility near zero in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Northerly winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

When: Beginning Sunday evening through to Monday evening.

Additional information:

A rapidly intensifying low pressure system is expected to track over the Great Lakes. Snow and widespread blowing snow is expected to begin Sunday evening. Snow may be mixed with ice pellets at times for areas near North Channel. Northerly winds gusting up to 60 km/h are also expected Monday morning and afternoon.

There remains some uncertainty regarding the track of the low pressure system and as a result exact precipitation amounts remain somewhat uncertain.

Road closures are possible. Prolonged utility outages are possible. Roofs are at an increased risk of collapse under the weight of snow.

Allow extra time for travel. Prepare for possibly prolonged disruptions to transportation, services, and utilities.