Hazardous winter storm continues (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

Yellow Warning – Winter Storm

5:08 AM EST Monday 29 December 2025

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Hazardous winter storm continues into this afternoon.

What:

Snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 cm.

Strong northwesterly winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h

Blizzard conditions.

When: Continuing into this afternoon.

Where: Highest snowfall amounts are expected for Michipicoten, Wawa and areas to the east along the Highway 101 corridor. Areas west of Wawa are expect to see lesser snowfall amounts.

Additional information: Snow, heavy at times, will continue through to this afternoon. Strong northwesterly winds will also lead to blizzard conditions. The snow and strong winds will ease this afternoon.

Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate. Travel will likely be challenging. Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced to near zero at times.

Road closures are possible. Consider postponing non-essential travel and outdoor activities until conditions improve.

Prepare for some disruptions to transportation, services, and utilities.

