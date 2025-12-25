Significant Snowfall expected Thursday Night

10:27 PM EST Thursday 25 December 2025

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Significant snowfall continues.

What:

Snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm, with locally higher amounts possible near Lake Superior.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

When: Continuing tonight and ending Friday morning.

Additional information: Areas near Lake Superior will also see local blowing snow with winds gusting up to 60 km/h. Snow is expected to taper to flurries by Friday morning for most regions, except closer to noon for Wawa.

Travel will likely be challenging. Visibility will likely be reduced at times. Allow extra time for travel.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

4:56 PM EST Thursday 25 December 2025

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Significant snowfall continues.

What:

Snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm, with locally higher amounts possible near Lake Superior.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

When: Continuing this evening and ending Friday morning.

Additional information: Areas near Lake Superior will also see local blowing snow with winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

Snow is expected to taper to flurries by Friday morning for most regions, except closer to noon for Wawa. Travel will likely be challenging. Visibility will likely be reduced at times. Allow extra time for travel.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm.

7:08 PM EST Wednesday 24 December 2025

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Significant snowfall Thursday night.

What:

Snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm, with locally higher amounts possible near Lake Superior.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

When: Beginning Thursday evening and ending Friday morning.

Additional information: Snow, heavy at times, is expected to move into the region Thursday night. Areas near Lake Superior will also see local blowing snow with winds gusting up to 50 km/h. Snow is expected to taper to flurries by Friday morning for most regions, except closer to noon for Wawa.

Travel will likely be challenging. Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility will likely be reduced at times. Allow extra time for travel. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm. For more information about the alerting program, please visit: Colour-coded Weather Alerts.

In effect for: