Special Weather Statement (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

11:26 AM EST Thursday 18 December 2025

Rain today, followed by a possible flash freeze tonight into Friday.

Total rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm.

Flash freeze.

Local snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm from Montreal River to Earlton and north.

Reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow for some areas.

When: This morning through Friday afternoon.

Additional information: Rain will affect the area today before changing over to snow tonight through Friday morning as temperatures rapidly fall below the freezing mark. Northerly winds gusting 50 to 60 km/h may result in blowing snow tonight into Friday.

Roads and walkways may become icy and slippery. Travel may become difficult at times.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm.