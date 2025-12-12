5:18 AM EST Friday 12 December 2025

Affecting:

Marathon – Schreiber

Wawa – Pukaskwa

White River – Dubreuilville

Significant snowfall likely today into tonight.

What:

Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

Low visibility in areas of heavy snow.

When: This afternoon into tonight.

Additional information: A weather system will bring snow to a large portion of northern Ontario. Embedded lake effect snow in the southwest winds ahead of this weather system will lead to enhanced snowfall totals for areas near Lake Superior. As the weather system passes to the east tonight, winds will become more northwesterly, shifting the lake effect snow to areas south of Wawa. Travel along portions of Highway 17 could be hazardous at times. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.