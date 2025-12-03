Happenings at Wawa First United – December 3 First Sunday of Advent

Last Sunday was the First Sunday of Advent.

Are you ready for the coming of the Christ Child? There are so many things to do.

In many churches the Advent Wreath is is placed in front of the Congregation and each Sunday a candle is lit,

Together, the four Advent candles represent a journey of hope, peace, joy and love, guiding believers through a meaningful preparation for Christmas. Each of these candles holds significant meaning, symbolizing different aspects of the Advent season.

The first candle, commonly known as the Candle of Hope, is traditionally purple and is lit on the first Sunday of Advent. This candle symbolized the hope and expectation for Christ’s coming into the world. As we enter the Advent season, it serves as a reminder that the wait for the Messiah is filled with hope and promise.

The biblical foundation for this hope can be rooted in passages such as Isaiah 9:2, which speaks of the people who walked in darkness seeing a great light. Lighting the Candle of Hope encourages individuals and congregations alike to reflect on their desire for salvation and the joy that accompanies the anticipation of Christ’s arrival.

The Second Candle (Advent 2) The Candle of Peace. The second candle, also purple, is known as the Candle of Peace. This candle is lit during the second week of Advent and represents the peace that Christ brings to the world. The message of peace is deeply interwoven with Advent themes as believers prepare their hearts for the coming of Jesus, who is often referred to as the Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:6). Lighting this candle invites a spirit of tranquility and reconciliation, urging us to foster peace within ourselves, our families and the larger community. It is a time to reflect on the ways we can contribute to healing and understanding in a world that often feels chaotic and divided.

Life is “a tale told by and idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing”, says Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Today, we lament the information overload pushed at us, akin to drinking from a firehose, wonder whether any of it is actually important, and may choose to “unplug” as self-care. And yet, here we are at the beginning of the season that cries out to us: “Be on Alert!” Paul calls to us to “wake from sleep.” And so, too, does Jesus: “Keep awake therefore … you also must be ready. “Unlike a social media feed, though, these calls should not lead us to numbed apathy or to hyper- charged anxiety. Apathy leads us to believe that this world in its current state is all that life has in store. Anxiety unleashes the fear that existence is out to get us, each sign from the heavens charged with the portents of doom. The call, though, is not to be anxious or apathetic, but to be alert to what God is up to. In truth, we do know something about what is to come, about the coming reality God is already bringing about. We know the story, and as ones who knows the story, we have a sense of “what time it is.”

Creation Connection: Paul admonishes us to throw off the shadowy works of night and wake up, putting on the armour of light. While not on Paul’s list, might we need to wake up from our behaviours of wastefulness and environmental damage? Might they be not just poor choices, but actually the works of evil we’re called to throw off? (Used with permission the Gathering A/C/E 2025/26)

Sunday December 7 – Second Sunday of Advent

Scriptures:

Isaiah 11:1-10 The peaceable reign of God.

Romans:15:4-13 The root of Jesse and hope of Gentiles

Matthew 3: 1-12 John the Baptist preaches

Lay Leader: Maria Lay Reader: Brenda

We invite all those who are faith seekers to join us on Sunday morning at 11 am.

The Prayer Shawl group will meet on Sat. Dec. 6 at 2-3:30 pm. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome to join in the fellowship of creating a shawl that may be given to a special person. Materials can be supplied if needed,

Christmas Carol Sing : Thurs. Dec. 4 at 7 pm at Calvary Pentecostal

Christmas Movie Night: Thurs. Dec 11 at 7 pm at Calvary Pentecostal

Dec. 3- International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Dec. 5 – World Soil Day

Dec. 6 – National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

Dec. 10 – Human Rights Day

Dec 14 to 22 – Hanukkah