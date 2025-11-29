Giving Tuesday – Support the LDHCF this year!

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation has participated in the Giving Tuesday initiative for

the past 7 years.

It is a time when people around the world come together to celebrate

giving and participate in activities that support charities and non-profits; to thank, help, give,

show kindness, and share what they have with those in need. Every act of generosity counts.

This year, Giving Tuesday will be part of our “We’re not taking this lying down” campaign with all proceeds supporting the purchase 10 much needed new hospital beds or the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

Northern Lights Ford has been a strong Giving Tuesday partner and is once again pledging $1,500. We are inviting you to help us meet this year’s goal of $10,000 by making a donation

during our ONE day event on December 2, 2025.

How to donate:

In person at the Lady Dunn Health Centre in the lobby from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. cash, cheque or card

Online at ldhc.com under the Foundation tab, click on Donate and follow the link

By e-transfer to [email protected]

If you wish to participate or need some help with your donation, please contact us at [email protected] or call (705) 856-2335 ext. 3147.

Generous hearts – the key to a healthy future