Happenings at Wawa First United – November 19

What are your biggest worries right now?

What is your spiritual practice when you have fears and worries?

God did not promise us a perfect life once we believe and are part of God’s people. Even as followers of Jesus, we will find ourselves in situations where our faith is tested by a world that pushes us into uncomfortable circumstances and where we are forced to make tough decisions. In the passages from scripture we are promised the beauty of a new life and a new kingdom where peace and joy and harmony reign. But we are also told that we will experience circumstances where we will discover whether our faith is genuine and true.

With God’s assistance, these situations can help us become more resilient and able to deal with injustice and evil. We live in a world today where there is so much chaos and human suffering. We are called to advocate for justice and share God’s words of wisdom, which are there in our hearts when we need them. Perhaps our own family and our best friends may not understand and may not join with us. Yet, as followers of the Way of Jesus, we join with God against injustice. With God’s strength and courage, we will remain firm in our resolve.

Creation Connection:

Wolf and lamb together, in lion and the ox. There are many stories of animals forming bonds between species, even species that might naturally harm each other. Maybe it is time to take what happens in creation as a lesson for humankind.

Sunday November 23 – Reign of Christ Sunday

Scriptures

Jeremiah 23:1-6 God will raise up new shepherds for Israel, God’s flock

Colossians 1:11-20 In Christ all the fullness of God was pleased to dwell

Luke 23:33-43 “Remember me when you come into your kingdom”

Lay Leader: Maria with St. John’s UC Marathon

Announcements:

This Sunday, November 23rd, we will be joining with St. John’s UC in Marathon by internet. All those wishing to share in this faith service are welcome to join us. Service is at 11 a.m.

The Prayer Shawl group will meet Nov. 22 at 2-3:30 pm in the Family Room at First United. Materials and help can be supplied. We have lots on knitting needles and wool.

The Star of Lights will be lit at the front of the church the first Sunday of Advent. Nov.30th, If you would like a bulb in memory of someone, contact Maria Reid. Cost $5.

A list of those remembered will be put in the Church bulletin each Sunday until Christmas

Nov. 20 – World Children’s Day

Nov. 21 – World Hello Day

Nov. 22 – (fourth Saturday) Ukrainian Famine and Genocide Memorial Day (or Holodomor, “death by hunger”)

Nov. 25 – International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women