Happenings at Wawa First United – October 29

Scripture, Joel 2:23-32 and Luke 18:9-14

The passage from Joel contains with it images of pouring out, of overflowing, of abundance, and the presence of God therein. Joel contains promises of God providing the abundance. 2 Timothy 4:6-8,16-18 evokes an image of finding both strength and God’s presence in the act of pouring oneself out, giving everything to God, holding nothing back and being fully vulnerable.

This connects nicely to the tax collector’s prayer. While it is humble, self-effacing, and quiet, it is still a pouring out. The tax collector- a profession the Judean population reviled for colluding with Roman occupation and in self interest, piling extra fees on subsistence farmers – knows full well the enormity of his brokenness and complicity. Simply naming that, as he does is a pouring out of self, a laying of self at the feet of God and an awareness of his need for mercy.

Most of us have been both the tax collector (in our humility before God) and the Pharisee (congratulating ourselves on being more inclusive and welcoming than others). Can we have mercy on ourselves in both scenarios? Can we pour ourselves out, inviting God’s mercy?

Creation Connection

When new life is coming forth, creation is extravagant. Consider the profusion of the cabbage plants extra leaves or the riot of tree blossoming in spring. Creation does not hold back!

Sunday, November 2 , Twenty-first after Pentecost

Scriptures:

Habakkuk 1:1-4;2:1-4 How long will it be until God acts?

2 Thessalonians 1:1-4,11-12 Your faith and love are growing abundantly

Luke 19:1-10 Jesus dines with Zacchaeus.

Lay Leader: Maria Lay Reader: Brenda

Announcements:

Time change will be Sat/Sun at 2 am. Be aware you may arrive an hour early on Sunday. We invite all who are seeking to find faith to join us in our search.

Saturday November 1, is All Saints’ Day: Creation Connection: It is no surprise that All Saints’ and All Souls’ days come at this time of year, when creation is letting go, dying and giving of herself that new life may come in the future.

The UCW will meet in the Family Room Mon, Nov. 3 at 7 pm.

The Prayer Shawl group will meet in the Family Room, on Sat. Nov. 8th at 2-3:30 pm. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome. If you need help or materials they are available. It is a time of fellowship for craft people.

Nov. 2. – Remembrance Day Service (Legion) at Hawk Junction at 11 am.

Nov. 9 – Remembrance Day Service at the Pentecostal Church 1:30 pm, with the Baptist Congregation

Oct, 31 – National UNICEF Day

Nov. 11 – Remembrance Day

Nov. 13 – World Kindness Day