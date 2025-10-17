Happenings at Wawa First United – October 17

On Thanksgiving Sunday, we reflect on our blessings. No one needs to be reminded that we may have much to be grateful for or that others may be worse off than we are.

The challenge in a life of faith is to translate the intellectual knowledge of what we should be doing (ie. Giving thanks) into a spiritual and life-giving practice. What does it mean to be grateful in both the ups and downs of life? How do we live in the “both/and” practising gratitude even while we acknowledge struggle, anxiety, depression, or grief?

Why do we practise giving thanks? What is the benefit to us, as creatures of God? How does giving thanks ground us more deeply in God? The Deuteronomy (26:1-11) passage not only declares God’s liberating works and power but enshrines them in a ritual. How are both liberation and ritual connected with thanksgiving? If a story of liberation brings hope, how is hope connected to gratitude?

Why are we called not to be anxious when everyone knows that the last thing that helps worry is to be told “Don’t worry”? How is gratitude an antidote to worry? And how is gratitude connected to the peace of God?

These are some questions to ask ourselves about being thankful at Thanksgiving.

Creation Connection:

Creation implores. Cherish me!

In the passage from Deuteronomy, it is emphasized that the land belongs to God and is given from God. We never truly own land; the earth is always God’s and in relationship with its Creator. Do we truly embrace that theology?

Sunday, October 19 Nineteenth Sunday after Pentecost

Scriptures:

Jeremiah 31:27-34 God’s new covenant will be written upon people’s hearts

2 Timothy 3:14-4:5 People with itching ears will turn away from the truth

Luke 18:1-8 The parable of the widow and the unjust judge

Lay Leader: Lorna Lay Reader: Kaireen

Announcements:

Next Sunday, we will be joining with St. John’s United in Marathon. All those in faith and who are seeking faith are welcome to join us in this service.

The Prayer Shawl group will meet on Saturday, October 25th at 2-3:30 p.m. in the Family Room at the church. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome to join, We will also help you learn to knit or crochet. Materials are available

The UCW will meet on November 3, 7 pm in the Family Room

October 17 – International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

October 17-23 – Diwali

October 18 – Persons Day