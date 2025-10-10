Happenings at Wawa First United – October 10

My Everyday Thanksgiving by Ardis Rittenhouse

The Morning sun that awakens me

Makes me thankful I can see.

Loved ones’ voices each so dear

Make me thankful I can hear.

Health and strength that get me through

Make me thankful for what I can do.

Faith that does not let me stray

Makes me thankful for each day.

A mind that reasons and is fair

Makes me thankful that I care.

A heart that accepts help from above

Makes me thankful for God’s love.

(Taken from Ideals Thanksgiving)

Creation Connection

Creation prays: Sustain me!

If ever there was a time to drink in God’s beauty in the northern hemisphere, now is it! Take time to make a spiritual practice of noticing the small beauties in nature, including the way so much of the living world changes and retains beauty even as it dies or sleeps. Take a picture to remind yourself what a magnificent world we live in.

(The Gathering Pentecost 2, 2025)

Thanksgiving Sunday:

Scriptures:

Psalm 100 Make a joyful noise for God

Philippians 4:4-9 The peace of God which passes all understanding

John 6: 25-35 Give us the bread from heaven for eternal life

Lay Leader: Maria Lay Reader: Diane

Announcements:

Happy Thanksgiving from the United Church to all our friends in Wawa

Sunday Service at 11 am. We invite all in faith to join us this special day

Prayer Shawl will meet October 11, from 2- 3:30 pm in the Family room at the church, All knitters and crocheters are invited to join.

Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day

Oct 11 – International Day of the Girl Child

Oct.16 – World Food Day

Oct. 17 – International Day for the Eradication of Poverty