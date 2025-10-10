Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United – October 10

My Everyday Thanksgiving  by Ardis Rittenhouse

 

The Morning sun that awakens me
Makes me thankful I can see.
Loved ones’ voices each so dear
Make me thankful I can hear.
Health and strength that get me through
Make me thankful for what I can do.
Faith that does not let me stray
Makes me thankful for each day.
A mind that reasons and is fair
Makes me thankful that I care.
A heart that accepts help from above
Makes me thankful for God’s love.

(Taken from Ideals Thanksgiving)

Creation Connection

Creation prays: Sustain me!

If ever there was a time to drink in God’s beauty in the northern hemisphere, now is it! Take time to make a spiritual practice of noticing the small beauties in nature, including the way so much of the living world changes and retains beauty even as it dies or sleeps. Take a picture to remind yourself what a magnificent world we live in.

(The Gathering Pentecost 2, 2025)

 

Thanksgiving Sunday:

Scriptures:

Psalm 100      Make a joyful noise for God
Philippians  4:4-9     The peace of God which passes all understanding
John 6: 25-35     Give us the bread from heaven for eternal life

Lay Leader: Maria     Lay Reader:  Diane

 

Announcements:

Happy Thanksgiving from the United Church to all our friends in Wawa

Sunday Service at 11 am.   We invite all in faith to join us this special day

 

Prayer Shawl will meet October 11, from 2- 3:30 pm in the Family room at the church, All knitters and crocheters are invited to join.

Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day

Oct 11 – International Day of the Girl Child

Oct.16 – World Food Day

Oct. 17 – International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

 

 

 

 

