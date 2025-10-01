Glam for Good 2025 – Get your ticket now!

Join us for an evening of glitz, glam, great food, terrific auction items and dancing as we try again to raise $24,000 in one night.

Put Saturday, November 8th at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre on your calendar!

Lady Dunn Health Centre needs new beds for patients and Long Term Care residents. A new bed costs $15,000 and we are planning to purchase 10 before year end. We are more than half way there. With your help and support, we believe we can raise the $150,000 needed to give every patient and long-term care resident a comfortable and safe place to lie.

Tickets are still only $100/person or $700/table of 8. Judy Page Moore will be working her magic in the kitchen to serve a triple A prime rib dinner complete with appetizers and dessert.

Don’t get caught lying down. Be sure to get your tickets asap by visiting the Foundation office at the LDHC, phoning Isabeau at 705-856-2335 ext. 3147 or emailing [email protected].

Generous hearts – the key to a healthy future