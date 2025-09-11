Happenings at Wawa First United – September 11

Jeremiah 18:1-11 God is the potter, we are the clay

It is awesome that God created us out of clay (a theme that runs through all ancient religions) to the psalm reassuring us that we are “wonderfully and fearfully made”. – fearfully in that creating life is a reverent, holy process – we are encouraged to feel the wonder and preciousness of it all. Each of us is made differently but the same. We are all precious in God’s sight.

Here is a little story about a pot that was different.

The Crackpots in our life.

A water bearer in India had two large pots, each hung on the ends of a pole which he carried across his neck. One of the pots had a crack in it, while the other pot was perfect and always delivered a full portion of water. At the end of the long walk from the stream to the house, the cracked pot arrived only half full.

For a full two years this went on daily, with the bearer delivering only one and a half pots of water to his house. Of course, the perfect pot was proud of its accomplishments, and the perfect job it did. But the poor cracked pot was ashamed of its imperfection, and miserable that it was able to accomplish only half of what it had been made to do.

After two years of what it perceived to be bitter failure, it spoke to the water bearer one day at the stream. “I am ashamed of myself, and I want to apologize to you. I have been able to deliver only half my load because this crack in my side causes water to leak out all the way back to your house. Because of my flaws, you have to do all this work, and you don’t get full value from your efforts”. the pot said.

The water bearer felt sorry for the old cracked pot, and in his compassion he said, “As we return to the master’s house, I want you to notice the beautiful flowers along the path”.

Indeed, as they went up the hill, the old cracked pot took notice of the sun warming the beautiful wild flowers on the side of the path, and this cheered it some. But at the end of the trail, it still felt bad because it had leaked out half its load, and so again it apologized to the bearer for its failure.

The bearer said to the pot, “did you notice that there were flowers only on your side of the path, but not on the other pot’s side? That’s because I have always known about your flaw. I planted flower seeds on your side of the path, and every day while we walked back from the stream, you’ve watered them. For two years I have been able to pick these beautiful flowers to decorate the table. Without you being just the way you are, there would not be this beauty to grace the house.

Moral: Each of us has our own unique flaws. We’re all cracked pots. But it’s the cracks and flaws we each have that make our lives together so very interesting and rewarding. You’ve got to take each person for what they are, and look for the good in them.

There is a lot of good out there. There is a lot of good in you. Blessed are the flexible, for they shall not be bent out of shape. Remember to appreciate all the different people in your life. Or, as I would like to think of it, if it hadn’t been for the crackpots in my life, life certainly would have been much less interesting. ( found on the circulating on the internet)

Creation Connection:

Without clay and its properties, there would be no life on earth. It’s a building block for creating life. And just like most living things in earth – ourselves included – clay needs water and air to form and exist.

Sunday September 14 – Fourteenth after Pentecost

Scriptures:

Jeremiah 4:11-12,22-28 The land shall be desolation; the earth shall mourn

Psalm 14 The foolish say, “There is no God”

1 Timothy 1:12-17 Christ came to save sinners; I am the foremost

Luke 15:1-10 The parables of the lost sheep and the lost coin.

Announcements:

Sunday Services will begin this Sunday, September 14th at 11 am. We welcome all those who wish to come and take a quiet time to worship with us.

Sunday: Worship leader: Lorna Worship reader: Diane

The September Thrift Shop is full, full. We are asking you not to bring more donations.

Sept. 10 – World Suicide Prevention Day

Sept. 21 – International Day of Peace.