LDHCF ‘We’re Not taking this lying Down!”

With the 9&Dine Golf Tournament ahead of us, the Foundation is launching “We’re not taking this lying down!” – a campaign to purchase ten (10) new hospital beds.

Most of the current beds at the LDHC are from when the new facility was built 23 years ago. Mattresses have been replaced, and many repairs have been done, but most of the beds are nearing their end of life, especially since parts are no longer available.

A new bed costs $7,500, and we are planning to purchase ten before year-end. With your help and support, we believe we can raise the $75,000 needed to give every patient and long-term care resident a comfortable and safe place to lie.

We will be hosting our 3’° annual 9&Dine Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 21st. This is a great afternoon of golfing fun while supporting the LDHCF.

Not a golfer or not available on that date? You can still support the event with a donation or sponsorship. Contact the Foundation office at 705-856-2335 ext. 3147 or email [email protected] for more information.

Back by popular demand, Glam for Good Gala will be held on Saturday, November 8th More information will be coming in the fall.

Our Wish Campaign and Giving Tuesday will also focus on raising funds for these much-needed beds, as well as other capital equipment.

We offer many different programs and opportunities to donate:

General Donations

In Memory

In Honour

Payroll Deduction

Wedding Program

Bequests

However you choose to support the Foundation, it is truly appreciated and helps to achieve a healthy future for all.