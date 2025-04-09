Singh: Universal healthcare isn’t complete until pharmacare is delivered

Full universal pharmacare—the kind Tommy Douglas imagined—means no one is left behind when it comes to the medication they need. Today, Jagmeet Singh announced the next step toward that vision: beginning with essential medicines.

“It’s simple,” said Singh. “If your doctor gives you a prescription, you should be able to get it—full stop. That’s what real universal health care means—and that’s what New Democrats are fighting for.”

But that vision is now under threat—from politicians at home and pressure from abroad.

Donald Trump has made it clear he wants to make more money off the backs of sick Canadians—calling our lower drug prices “unfair” and threatening to use trade deals to boost profits for American pharmaceutical giants. When access to life-saving medication can be used as leverage in a trade dispute, it’s not just economic pressure—it’s a national security risk. Canada has a responsibility to act.

With just 25 New Democrat MPs, we forced the government to take the first real steps toward universal pharmacare. Free coverage for diabetes medication and contraception is finally within reach—but that hard-won progress is now at risk.

“We made them move when no one else would,” said Singh. “But now Carney’s Liberals are ready to cave, Poilievre’s Conservatives are flat-out opposed, and Big Pharma is doing everything it can to shut this down. If we don’t keep pushing, it stops here.”

During the last round of trade negotiations, Donald Trump tried to weaken Canada’s access to affordable generic medications, all to make more money for big American pharmaceutical companies. Singh also said that expanding public pharmacare gives Canada’s healthcare system leverage to resist Donald Trump in his illegal trade war.

The NDP is committed to delivering full public pharmacare within four years—starting with essential medicines: around 100 of the most prescribed medications covering about half of all prescriptions in Canada. With more New Democrats pushing for action, we can use Canada’s collective power to lower prices, secure supply, and make sure no one is left behind.

“Universal health care is something Canadians built together,” said Singh. “But it’s not complete until it includes the medication people need. This is our chance to finish the job—and protect what makes us proud to be Canadian.”