Snow Squall Warning (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

3:00 AM EST Thursday 6 February 2025

Snow Squall Warning in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Snow squalls are expected this morning and afternoon.

What: Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm. Near-zero visibilities in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

When: This morning continuing through this afternoon.

Additional information: Wind gusts up to 80 km/h will produce reduced visibilities in heavy snow and local blowing snow. Snow is expected to taper off late this afternoon. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.