Fog Advisory (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

Fog Advisory in effect for:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Dense fog has moved in off Lake Superior. The fog is expected to lift Sunday morning. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Environment Canada
