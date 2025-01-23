The Annual Bridge Building Competition is Back for Another Year!

The highly anticipated annual Bridge Building Competition is back! Hosted by Sault College in partnership with Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) and the Ontario Association of Engineering Technicians and Technologists (OACETT), this beloved event offers an exciting hands-on STEM experience for students from Grades 4 to 12.

The competition will be livestreamed on Friday, March 7, 2025, starting at 9:45 a.m. Participants will compete in four categories: Grades 4/5, Grades 6/7/8, Grades 9-12, and an open category. Students will design, build, and submit their balsa wood bridges, testing their creations in a friendly competition to win prizes and earn bragging rights.

During last year’s competition, over 300 bridges were entered, and participants took home more than $2,000 in prize money! This year’s event promises to be just as thrilling, with bridges tested live and winners announced during the virtual broadcast.

Don’t miss this engaging celebration of engineering and creativity!

How to participate:

Beginning January 30th 2025 at 10:00 a.m., students/teachers can order the balsa wood kits, as well as download the rules and registration information, on the event’s website www.saultcollege.ca/bridgebuilding .

. Students/teachers will be given a time to pick up their material at Sault College once their order is processed.

Bridges must be dropped off at the Sault College Health and Wellness Centre entrance no later than Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 7 p.m. for registration and judging. In-person bridge-building presentations will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please see the webpage for more information.

“We are grateful for the continued support of our volunteers from Sault College, Professional Engineers Ontario, the Ontario Association of Engineering Technicians and Technologists,” says Marc Pilon, Professor/Coordinator of Civil Engineering and Construction. “The civil engineering and construction sectors are facing a significant workforce shortage and it’s essential to use opportunities like this competition to showcase potential career paths, particularly those that emphasize hands-on learning—similar to the experience participants gain here.” says Pilon.