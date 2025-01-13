First United Church News – January 13

On Sunday, January 12th, the topic was the Baptism of the Lord (Luke 3:15-17, 21-22).

How do you know whose family you are a part of? You might think it is sharing a home, a name or favourite activities; we have a chosen family; we have the same laugh; and so on.

How do you know you are a part of God’s family? Every person is created in God’s image and is one of God’s children.

But it can be hard to tell if someone knows God as their parent or recognizes Jesus as their sibling. Baptism is something we do together as a church, to recognize that each person is a part of God’s family. We pour water on their head to remember when John the Baptist dipped Jesus in the river. When John did that, a voice called out to tell all those watching that Jesus was God’s child. When we baptize someone, we are loudly declaring the same thing, that this person is a child of God. (The Gathering, used with permission Advent/Christmas/ Epiphany 2024)

January 19 – Second after Epiphany

Scripture Readings:

Isaiah 62:1-5 No longer called Desolate but now named Delight

1 Corinthians 12: 1-11 Different kinds of spiritual gifts but the same Spirit

John 2:1-11 The wedding in Cana

Creation Connection: God creates with intentionality. Just as every part of Earth’s ecosystem has an important role in the flourishing of creation, so also does every individual person have unique gifts for the flourishing of our community.

Lay Leader: Kaireen, Reader: Lorna

The Thrift Shop is now taking donations, Please leave donations at the back entrance but please do not block the doorway. Thank you.

This Month:

January is Tamil Heritage Month

January 17 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 24 – World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture

January 27 – International Holocaust Remembrance Day