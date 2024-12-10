MPP Mantha Demands Improved Winter Maintenance for Northern Highways

Today during Question Period, Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha raised the need for better winter maintenance on Northern Ontario highways.

“Northern Ontario has been getting snow for the last three weeks and since the first snowfall we’ve experienced numerous, extensive closures on Highway 17 and Highway 11.” Said Mantha. “Clearing highways after a snowfall isn’t a matter of convenience for people in Algoma-Manitoulin. It’s essential to ensure that people can get to their destination safely.”

Mantha pressed the Minister of Transportation on the need to ensure that closures do not last days on end. He also pressed the minister on the level of maintenance afforded to secondary highways in the North.

“A constituent from Dubreuilville sent me pictures of Highway 519 after it had been plowed. In them you can see that the snow has piled up on the side of the road because the plow had no wing.” Mantha said. “Anyone driving a transport truck has almost no room on either side between themselves and a collision.”

He called on the minister to work with the Northern MPPs who have brought forward legislation to improve safety on Northern highways.

“Instead of addressing our concerns, the minister continues to plow ahead with his repeated non-answers.” Said Mantha. “How much longer do Northerners have to wait for this government to take our concerns seriously?”