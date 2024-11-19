Between the Covers – November 19

Coffee & Culture: What a great start to our historical journey of Wawa with Johanna! Thank you to everyone who attended and learned about the mining history of Wawa and area. Thank you also to Johanna, our local historian for her excellent presentation. If you missed it, don’t worry. We are hoping to have a Coffee & Culture once a month over the winter. Our next topic will be “The Fur Trade” on Wednesday, December 11th beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Wawa Public Library.

If you are in need of positivity, or some uplifting or just a little company, join us at the Wawa Public Library for “a Night of Sharing and Caring”. There will be refreshments available. We encourage you to bring poems, stories or literature to share. Everyone is welcome! The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20th, 2024. We hope you can join us.

If you are interested in the art of Metis finger-weaving, this is for you! Carolle is an excellent teacher and she would love to share this skill with you. Come and check it out at the Wawa Public Library on Wednesdays beginning at 1:00 p.m. We ask that you please register by calling the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290.

New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week is “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks, “Small Rain” by Garth Greenwell, “Legacy of Blood” by Heather Graham. “Bad Land” by Corinna Chong. En Français, nous avons “La Paix” par Roméo Dallaire.

Staff Pick of the Week is “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson. Come on in and check it out! From Goodreads:

Jessica tells of growing up in 1980’s Texas where she was sexually abused by the daughter of a family friend, and of unsuccessfully auditioning for the Mickey Mouse Club at age 13 with Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling before going on to sign a record deal with Columbia and marrying 98 Degrees member Nick Lachey.

Along the way, she details the struggles in her life, such as the pressure to support her family as a teenager, divorcing Lachey, enduring what she describes as an emotionally abusive relationship with musician John Mayer, being body-shamed in an overly appearance-centered industry, and going through bouts of heavy drinking. But Simpson ends on a positive note, discussing her billion-dollar apparel line and marriage with professional football star Eric Johnson, with whom she has three children.

New Movies this week are “Sex and the City: the Movie” starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, “Numbers: the Third Season” starring Rob Morrow and Alimi Ballard, “Arcadian” starring Nicolas Cage, and “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” starring Freya Allan and Kevin Durand.

BIBLIOTHÈQUE CANTOOK: Pour vos besoins en livres audio et e-books en français! Téléchargez l’application Cantook dès aujourd’hui! Si vous avez besoin d’aide, n’hésitez pas à appeler la bibliothèque publique de Wawa!

CANTOOK LIBRARY: For your French Audiobook and E-Book needs! Download the Cantook App today! If you need assistance, please do not hesitate to call the Wawa Public Library!

Dungeons & Dragons: In Dungeons & Dragons, the players form an adventuring party who explore fantasy worlds together as they embark on epic quests. The collective creativity in your D&D game builds stories that you’ll tell again and again— ranging from the stuff of legend to absurd incidents that’ll make you laugh years later. Due to the popularity of the D&D Club we have split into adult and youth clubs. The youth club meets on even Thursdays and the Adult group meet on odd Thursdays. The youth group is for those aged 9 to 15 and adult group is for those aged 16 and up. The Youth Club run from 4:30-6:30pm and the Adult Club runs from 5:00-7:00pm. We hope you can join us!

AfterSchool Programs: All school aged children are welcome! Children aged 5 and under must have a parent or guardian with them. Join us for stories, crafts, games and a whole lot of fun. Parents or caregivers of newcomers are asked to please fill out a registration form. Parents of children who have previously attended clubs will be asked to review and update the information. For the month of November, Tuesday is Story and Craft, Wednesday is Clay Club, Thursday is STEAM Club and Friday is Game Club!

Adult Crafts: Join us on Tuesday’s for the Adult Crafts beginning at 1:00 p.m.

November 19 – Polymer Clay Christmas Ornaments

November 26 – Mason Jar Luminaries

Senior’s Corner: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Sault Area Hospital NICU. We are hoping to fill up the box with some preemie hats, car seat covers, receiving blankets, baby booties and mitts. Our Knitting Connections group continues to be very active! The library provides all the materials for the donated items. If you are a senior and you are interested in knitting for the community, you are welcome to join us!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.