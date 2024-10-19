TURCOTTE, Pierre George

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Pierre George Turcotte, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, in his 66th year at the Lady Dunn Health Centre (Wawa, ON).

Pierre leaves behind his dedicated wife of 43 years, Laury Turcotte (nee Maracle) and devoted sons Cody Turcotte and Dylan Turcotte (Tina).

He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren Reese, Addison, Scarlet, Liylo and Josiah. He will be deeply missed by his siblings Mary Jane (Karen), Debbie (Mario), Sharon, Larry (Bev), Mike (Joanne) and Steven.

Pierre is predeceased by his loving mother Rita Turcotte (nee Kittel), his father Tex Turcotte and his beloved sister Judy Walls (Jim). He will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be greatly missed by his dearest friends Diane, Bear and Ang, Caprice, Brian, Kevin and Angelo. His spirit will be greeted by his most cherished friend Mike.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #169, White River, Ontario.

In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to Sick Kids Hospital or Ronald McDonald House.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.