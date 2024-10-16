Happenings at Wawa First United Church – October 16

Joel 2:21-27

The prophet Joel writes after a time of ecological disaster: a locust infestation that consumes Israel’s food supply.

As we continue to observe ecological disaster in our own time due to emission of green house gases into the atmosphere, where can we find the same reassurance of God’s providence that Joel writes about? Where is God for those who have lost their homes or lives to flooding or forest fires?

In our thanksgiving, can our gratitude for our abundance move us to not only offer the aid of emergency relief, but advocate for the very hard work of transforming our society to confront the enormous challenges we face with the climate change? Let us think of how precarious our life and our civilization truly is. Can the earth reliably provide enough food for all of us to eat every year as the effects of climate change take root?

We decorate in a harvest theme for Thanksgiving Sunday. How can we expand these visual displays to make Thanksgiving Sunday a festival that celebrates the giving of our non-agricultural first fruits? We need to think more about giving to those lest fortunate and protecting what we have.

Scriptures for Sunday October 20th.

Job 38:1-7 (34-41) God’s rebuttal to Job’s complaint.

Psalm 104 With wisdom, God created the earth and all its creatures

Hebrews 5: 1-10 Christ learned obedience and was made perfect

Mark 10: 35-45 James and John request to sit on Jesus’ right and left.

Lay leader: Kaireen Reader: Diane

Announcements:

Prayer Shawl group will meet Saturday, October 26th, at 3 p.m. in the family room. We invite all those who enjoy knitting or crocheting to join us. Needles, hooks and wool can be provided.

UCW Meeting will be Monday, November 4th at 7 pm.

Please do not leave donations for the church until after Christmas.

Sunday, October 27th – we will have a joint service with St. Johns United in Marathon. Via internet.

Thursday, October 17 – International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

Friday, October 18 – Persons Day

Tuesday, October 29 to November 2 – Diwali

Thursday, October 31 – National UNICEF Day