Hon. Doug Ford

Premier of Ontario

Room 281

Legislative Building, Queen’s Park

Toronto, ON M7A 1A 1

August 29th , 2024

OPEN LETTER: Little Current Swing Bridge Delays

Dear Premier Ford ,

I am writing to you about your recent conversation with Manitoulin residents about the Little Current Swing

Bridge and the delays in its replacement. As you are aware, this project was undertaken by your government years ago and after a long period of study and planning, you announced that an undisclosed amount of money was set aside in this year’s budget for its replacement. In fact, it was explicitly raised during the Minister of Finance’s speech in the Legislature on March 26th. As well, it was announced on September 8th last year by the Minister of Northern Development that the project was underway.

Premier, I was surprised to see it reported in the Manitoulin Expositor on August 28th that you attributed delays in this project to partisanship. Stating that the biggest issue is that Algoma-Manitoulin does not have an MPP who is a member of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario. I have had many conversations with the Minister of Transportation and the Minister of Finance on the necessity ofthis project, and my office has been stonewalled by ministry officials on multiple occasions while trying to receive updates on the Swing Bridge project.

I am saddened to hear that you are making it the policy of this government to govern for partisan gain instead of the public good. I have prided myself on putting party stripes to one side , where I can , to work in the best interests of the people I represent. It was my genuine hope that you did as well.

Putting aside the comments reported, I want to say once again that the replacement of the Little Current Swing

Bridge is of the utmost urgency. Already this summer, we have seen significant delays caused by malfunctions.

This costs Haweaters and Island residents who rely on the swing bridge as the only year-round access point to and from Manitoulin Island. Any delays have a negative impact on residents economically, medically, and socially.

Again Premier, I hope that on this issue, partisanship can be put aside, and we can get this done for the people of Manitoulin Island.

Sincerely

Michael Mantha, MPP

Manitoulin Island.

