Student stands out for academic commitment and dancing talent

Mya Rilley, a grade 12 student at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa), stands out for her commitment, perseverance and reliability. Through her impeccable work habits, Mya has attained a number of academic successes. She has also shown unparalleled commitment in her participation to sports teams.

Committed to promoting her school, she was behind the creation of her school’s Instagram account to share the Chevaliers’ achievements. While remaining engaged in school activities, this student is also involved in her community by accumulating over 150 hours of community service.

In light of her leadership skills, Mya was invited to take part in the Rotary Club’s Adventures in Leadership program last year. Mya was able to discover how the Canadian government operates by visiting the House of Commons, meeting government leaders, touring the Canadian War Museum and taking a brief trip to the province of Quebec.

A talented dancer, Mya is a member of the group Defined Movement Dance. By balancing her schedule during high school, she was able to take several dance classes. In addition, Mya has shared her passion for dance with younger dancers as a volunteer teaching assistant. Through to her innate talent, Mya has distinguished herself at numerous dance competitions, winning several prizes. At her last competition, she won a bursary for her post-secondary studies from Be Dance.

The Chevaliers and École Saint-Joseph team would like to congratulate Mya and wish her a great deal of success in her future endeavours!