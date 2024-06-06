Premier Ford Renews Team that is Rebuilding Ontario’s Economy

Today, Premier Doug Ford unveiled his renewed team that will keep rebuilding Ontario’s economy and deliver on the government’s core commitments, including building Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass, keeping costs down by fighting the carbon tax and training more people for rewarding careers in the skilled trades.

“As our province and economy continue to grow, this is the team that is working side-by-side with workers, businesses, labour partners, Indigenous leaders and every member of Team Ontario to rebuild our economy,” said Premier Ford. “We’re at an important moment in our province’s history with clear choices. Our team is choosing growth and prosperity. We’re choosing lower taxes and better jobs with bigger paycheques. Let’s Get it Done!”

Cabinet now includes the following ministers:

Premier Doug Ford remains Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

Sylvia Jones remains Deputy Premier and Minister of Health

Peter Bethlenfalvy remains Minister of Finance

Paul Calandra remains Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Raymond Cho remains Minister of Seniors and Accessibility

Stan Cho becomes Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, with responsibility for OLG

Doug Downey remains Attorney General

Jill Dunlop remains Minister of Colleges and Universities

Vic Fedeli remains Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

Rob Flack becomes Minister of Farming, Agriculture and Agribusiness

Michael Ford remains Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism

Mike Harris becomes Minister of Red Tape Reduction

Michael Kerzner remains Solicitor General

Andrea Khanjin remains Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks

Natalia Kusendova-Bashta becomes Minister of Long-Term Care

Stephen Lecce becomes Minister of Energy and Electrification

Neil Lumsden becomes Minister of Sport

Todd McCarthy becomes Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement, with responsibility for Supply Ontario

Caroline Mulroney remains President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Francophone Affairs

Michael Parsa remains Minister of Children, Community and Social Services

David Piccini remains Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development

George Pirie remains Minister of Mines

Greg Rickford becomes Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation and remains Minister of Northern Development

Prabmeet Sarkaria remains Minister of Transportation

Todd Smith becomes Minister of Education

Graydon Smith becomes Minister of Natural Resources

Kinga Surma remains Minister of Infrastructure

Lisa Thompson becomes Minister of Rural Affairs

Stephen Crawford becomes Associate Minister of Mines as part of the Ministry of Mines

Trevor Jones becomes Associate Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response as part of Treasury Board Secretariat

Sam Oosterhoff becomes Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries as part of the Ministry of Energy and Electrification

Nolan Quinn becomes Associate Minister of Forestry as part of the Ministry of Natural Resources

Nina Tangri remains Associate Minister of Small Business as part of the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

Vijay Thanigasalam becomes Associate Minister of Housing as part of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Michael Tibollo remains Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions as part of the Ministry of Health

Charmaine Williams remains Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity as part of the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services

In addition, outside of Cabinet, Steve Clark has been appointed Government House Leader.