Ontario Offering Free Admission to Provincial Parks over Weekend

The Ontario government is making it easier to explore provincial parks and experience the benefits of spending time in nature by offering free day-use access on Friday, July 19, to mark Healthy Parks Healthy People Day. This annual celebration is part of a global movement to promote the incredible health benefits of getting outside in nature.

“I invite all Ontarians to take advantage of this free pass to Ontario Parks, an opportunity to immerse yourselves in the joy and wonder of exploring the great outdoors,” said Andrea Khanjin, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. “Whether you’re looking to get some exercise or seeking a fun and affordable day with your family, I hope this free day will give more people the opportunity to explore everything that their local provincial park has to offer.”

As the largest provider of outdoor recreational opportunities in the province, Ontario Parks offers programs and facilities to enjoy nature year-round – in most parks, you can go hiking, cycling, paddling, swimming and more.

The Ontario government is enhancing those recreational opportunities by building 300 new campsites and bringing electrical services to 800 existing campsites at several parks throughout the province, the largest addition of new and electrified campsites in Ontario Parks’ history. Since 2018, the province has invested $55.4 million to help maintain and build more facilities including roofed accommodations in provincial parks to help meet the demand of the province’s growing population, while ensuring an enjoyable experience for all visitors.

Throughout the summer, Ontario Parks offers numerous ways to engage with nature including:

In-park Discovery Programs which allow kids and adults to gain confidence in nature and around wildlife through activities such as guided hikes to explore a new trail and other educational programs.

The 30×30 Nature Challenge to encourage people to spend 30 minutes in nature for 30 days during the month of August.

Take a Hike Day on August 10, providing guided hikes at provincial parks around the province. Visitors can join in on one of the many events happening across the province.

To guarantee access on Healthy Parks Healthy People Day, visitors are strongly encouraged to obtain a daily vehicle permit up to five days before the celebration, at no charge, for the 75 parks that offer this service.