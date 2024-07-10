Ontarians Warned About Product Recall Due to Listeria Contamination

Today, Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, issued the following statement warning Ontarians not to consume certain recalled Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages as they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes:

“On July 8, 2024, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced a recall that affects certain Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages as they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Consumers are asked to visit the CFIA’s website for a complete listing of all recalled products and to visit the website regularly as there may be recalls of additional products as the food safety investigation continues.

Ontarians are reminded to check their fridges for the recalled products and if any are found, they should be immediately discarded or returned to the location where they were purchased. Do not consume any recalled products. Contamination with Listeria does not change the smell, taste or appearance of food.

As of July 8, 2024, nine confirmed cases of listeriosis have been reported in Ontario as part of an ongoing investigation that is linked to the recalled products. There have been five hospitalizations associated with this outbreak investigation.

I strongly advise the public, especially those at high risk for listeriosis, such as the elderly, pregnant women and those with weak immune systems, to make sure they do not consume these recalled products.

The Ministry of Health is working closely with Local Public Health Agencies, Public Health Ontario, the CFIA, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada regarding the recall of these products.”